Mia Duddy (7) and Jessica Carlisle (12) tasted success at the CRG World Irish Dancing Championships on Sunday, October 20.

Mia placed third in the Under-10 category and Jessica placed second in the Under-12 category.

Their dance teacher, Lesley Lockington of Kerr Academy of Irish Dance praised them on their hard work and the dedication throughout the year.

Lesley added: “I couldn’t be more proud of their achievements at the weekend.”