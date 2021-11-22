Stricken boat brought to shore by Larne RNLI

Launching into rough seas, the volunteer crew made their way towards the casualty’s last reported location just off the Gobbins cliff path at Islandmagee.

Upon reaching the casualty, an inshore lifeboat crew member was put onboard so that a tow line could be established with the bigger all-weather lifeboat.

Once the line was established, the casualty vessel was towed to Portmuck Harbour, with the tow being passed to the inshore lifeboat to bring the boat safely into the harbour where the casualty was handed into the care of Portmuck Coastguard team.

Larne RNLI’s coxswain, Frank Healy, said: “We train regularly for this sort of scenario and everyone knew their role and we all worked together for a successful outcome.”

Barry Kirkpatrick, Larne RNLI inshore lifeboat helm, added: “Remember to contact the Coastguard on 999 or 112 if you get into difficulty at sea and always bring a method of communicating with the shore when you go to sea.”

