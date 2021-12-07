Storm Barra: Train line closed between Carrick and Belfast

Bus substitions have been requested after a section of train line between Belfast and Carrickfergus was closed due to an obstruction on the tracks.

Detailing the issue, a Translink spokesperson said: “Due to an obstruction on the line between Lanyon Place and Carrickfergus, the line is closed. Disruption is expected until further notice and buses have been requested.”

Earlier, a service between Larne Harbour and Belfast was delayed at Trooperslane due to a problem with a level crossing.

Carrickfergus Castle. (Pic Google).

A Translink spokesperson explaiend: “Due to a problem at a level crossing the 9.55am Larne Harbour to Great Victoria Street has been delayed at Trooperslane and is now 15 minutes late.”

Meanwhile, Carrickfergus Castle has also been closed due to the stormy weather.

Commenting on social media, a spokesperson for Love Heritage NI said: “Due to the adverse weather conditions Carrickfergus Castle will be closed today.

“If you intend to visit over the following days please call Carrickfergus Castle on 028 9335 1273.”

