Storm Barra: Stormy weather causing disruption for east Antrim residents

Road users are advised that Trooperslane Road in Carrickfergus has been reopened to traffic following an earlier blockage with a tree.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the Marine Highway/Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus as the sea is breaching the sea wall.

Meanwhile, the railway crossing on Ballyrobin Road in Templepatrick is stuck in the down position.

Choppy waters in Carrickfergus as Storm Barra has brought strong winds, heavy rain and snow to Northern Ireland, with a yellow weather warning in place until 9am on Wednesday. Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

A police spokesperson stated: “Northern Ireland Rail are aware and dealing. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.”

Bus substitions have been requested after a section of train line between Belfast and Carrickfergus was closed due to an obstruction on the tracks.

Detailing the issue, a Translink spokesperson said: “Due to an obstruction on the line between Lanyon Place and Carrickfergus, the line is closed. Disruption is expected until further notice and buses have been requested.”

Earlier, a service between Larne Harbour and Belfast was delayed at Trooperslane due to a problem with a level crossing.

A Translink spokesperson explaiend: “Due to a problem at a level crossing the 9.55am Larne Harbour to Great Victoria Street has been delayed at Trooperslane and is now 15 minutes late.”

Meanwhile, Carrickfergus Castle has also been closed due to the stormy weather.

Commenting on social media, a spokesperson for Love Heritage NI said: “Due to the adverse weather conditions Carrickfergus Castle will be closed today.

“If you intend to visit over the following days please call Carrickfergus Castle on 028 9335 1273.”

