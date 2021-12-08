Storm Barra: ‘Significant damage’ caused at east Antrim beauty spot

Issuing the appeal on social media, a spokesperson for the local authority stated: “Due to Storm Barra we have had significant damage in the walled garden at Carnfunnock Country Park and it will remain closed until safe.

“The rest of the park and café is open, however, visitors should be aware that there is significant debris throughout the park from the storm. Please take care if visiting any of our parks and open spaces.”

Meanwhile, road users are being advised to find an alternative route for their journey due to a fallen tree in the Gleno area of east Antrim.

Heavy winds hit Whitehead on Tuesday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Commenting on the incident, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the B149 Ballywillin Road is closed from Manse Road to Marys Loanen due to a fallen tree.

“Please find an alternative route for your journey.”

Damage was caused to Whitehead Rangers Supporters’ Club and the venue has closed “for the foreseeable”.

A spokesperson for the facility said: “Unfortunately, due to Barra the club will be closed for the foreseeable.

“With deep regret we will have to cancel the over 50s Christmas Dinner on December 11,

“We appreciate everyone’s offer of help and kind messages. We have secured the club and now just have to wait for the insurance company. For those who did help getting things secured today, we appreciate it. As a club we will be back bigger and stronger.”

----

A message from the Editor: