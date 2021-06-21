Stephen Clements: Bench in memory of late broadcaster unveiled during 'Cheeky Walk'

A 'Stevie Bench' on Castle Green was the focal point during Saturday's 'Cheeky Walk', which saw participants follow a two-mile route to Fisherman's Quay and back.

The event was organised in support of the Stephen Clements Foundation, established to “celebrate and continue Stephen's ever-lasting legacy”.

The local man (47), who hosted a mid-morning show on BBC Radio Ulster after successful stints at Citybeat and then Q Radio, passed away suddenly on January 6 2020.

Walkers were entertained with live music. Photos by Pugman Media

The father-of-two was a strong advocate for charity and community events, and the Foundation continues to support many of those that were close to his heart, including TinyLife, AWARE, Men's Alliance, and the Men's Advisory Project.

"The turnout on Saturday was absolutely unbelievable - there were a lot more people than we expected," said Stephen's brother, Gavin Clements.

"The Stevie Bench is somewhere people can come to remember Stephen, to sit and have a chat, or just have some time to themselves. [Mid and East Antrim] Council were very kind in allowing us to display the logo of the Stephen Clements Foundation on the bench."

Participants, many wearing the signature blue of the Foundation, were asked to adhere to current public health guidelines for Saturday's walk, which took place amid the celebrations for Armed Forces Day in the town.

Stephen Clements.

The event's memorable name, meanwhile, was inspired by Stephen's dog Cheeky, who he often walked in the area.

"The bench is in a brilliant spot; although Stephen is never far from my mind, it's great to have something in place that will still remind people of him years down the line," Gavin added.

"The date of the walk on June 19 was timed to coincide with the end of Men's Mental Health Awareness Week, but we might look at some kind of annual event."

The Foundation will also be partnering with Larne Football Club's charity arm, Brighter Futures, for future projects.

Photos by Pugman Media.

Photos by Pugman Media.

Crowds gathered at Castle Green for the 'Cheeky Walk' in memory of Stephen Clements. Photos by Pugman Media

The 'Stevie Bench' at Castle Green.

Photos by Pugman Media.

Photos by Pugman Media.

Photos by Pugman Media.

Photos by Pugman Media.

Photos by Pugman Media.

Photos by Pugman Media.

Photos by Pugman Media.

Photos by Pugman Media.

Photos by Pugman Media.

Photos by Pugman Media.

Photos by Pugman Media.