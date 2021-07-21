Stephen Clements and Noah Donohoe foundations launch live music festival

Gavin Clements, Cate Conway, Paddy Barnes, and Niamh Donohoe launch Foundation Fest.

The Stephen Clements Foundation has joined forces with the Noah Donohoe Foundation for the event.

The late radio broadcaster and the young St Malachy’s College pupil both sadly passed away in 2020.

Foundation Fest 2021 will take place on Sunday, September 26 at Crusaders Football Club, Seaview Stadium from 2pm until 10pm.

Speaking about the upcoming Foundation Fest event, Gavin Clements from the Stephen Clements Foundation said: “We are delighted to launch the Foundation Festival alongside the Noah Donohoe Foundation team.

“The past year has been incredibly difficult for everyone, and we want to host an outdoor event that will bring local communities together to talk, laugh and remember two very special people in our lives.

“Stephen Clements and Noah Donohoe’s smiles lit up any room and as they both loved music, we thought this event is the perfect way to remember them.”

Niamh Donohoe from The Noah Donohoe Foundation added: “The event is going to be packed with fun activities and live music.

“We want to encourage as many local people to come along and enjoy a day of family fun and live music - now that lockdown restrictions have eased. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the public of Northern Ireland for their ongoing support. Every day we are extremely grateful for the kindness and love shown to our family.”

Bernard Thompson, General Manager of Crusaders FC, said it was a “real privilege” to be hosting such an event at Seaview Stadium.

He added: “We are very much looking forward to the Foundation Fest and hope to see lots of people on the day.”

All funds raised from the festival will be distributed equally to both foundations.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.crusadersfctickets.com

Adult tickets are priced at £18, concession tickets are £9 and family tickets (including two adults and two children) cost £40.

If you are unable to attend and wish to donate, you can purchase a donation ticket online for £5.

Last month, hundreds of supporters joined the Stephen Clements Foundation for the ‘Cheeky Walk’ along Carrickfergus seafront.

The Foundation supports a number of organisations that were close to Stephen’s heart, including TinyLife, AWARE, Men’s Alliance, and the Men’s Advisory Project.