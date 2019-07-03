‘Spirit of selflessness’ honoured

A commemoration service was held at Knockagh Monument on Sunday to remember those who fought in the Battle of Somme over 100 years ago.

As well as representation from the Navy, Army, Air Force and Royal British Legion, young people added poignancy to the formal ceremonies by laying wreaths at the war memorial in their own contribution to remembrance.

Paying tribute to the fallen.

The new Lord-Lieutenant for County Antrim, Mr David William McCorkell was also present in one of his first official engagements in the role.

The ceremony was held in the shadow of the monument overlooking Greenisland which bears the names of those who lost their lives in 1916.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow, said: “Council was very proud to play a part in the organising of this ceremony and the ever-growing attendance. It’s important that the spirit of selflessness that the soldiers of the Somme epitomised is seen and recognised for years to come.”

The remembrance event was organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in conjunction with a cross-county committee formed to restore, maintain and continue the commemorative use of the giant obelisk.

Paying tribute to the fallen.

The new Lord-Lieutenant for County Antrim, Mr David William McCorkell.

Preparing to lay a wreath at the memorial on Sunday.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow, and colleagues at Knockagh.