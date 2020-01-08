Sounds Good Music is finalist for NI Wedding awards

A Larne businessman is in the running for a prestigious award after topping a public poll.

Mark Dobbin of Sounds Good Music Entertainments is a finalist in the fifth annual Northern Ireland Wedding Awards.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, January 21, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast and will gather top wedding experts under one roof to celebrate the champions of the industry.

Well-known in Larne and the surrounding area for his DJing skills, Mark has been running his entertainment business since 1988 with a special emphasis on weddings.

He also owned the popular Sounds Good Music shop in Dunluce Street, which ran in tandem with the business until its closure in 2015.

“We are nominated in the Wedding Entertainment of the Year category; the finalists were decided by public vote,” said Mark, who is also vice-chair of Larne Traders’ Forum.

“It’s an honour to be in the finals, both for Larne town and for the business.”

Meanwhile, Larne-based Haste to the Wedding ceilidh band and The Wise Guys wedding band are also finalists in the entertainment category at the awards.