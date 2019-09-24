Silver lining for Karla at CPF Championships

A female powerlifter from Larne has returned home with a medal haul after tasting success at the 2019 CPF Championships.

Karla Platten won four silver medals while representing Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth championships, held in St John’s, Newfoundland, on Canada’s far eastern coast.

Karla, who took part in her first powerlifting competition in January 2017, was part of a 40-strong team from Northern Ireland to compete at this year’s tournament.

Speaking after returning home from North America, Karla, who was competing in 84kg+ Senior category said: “I’ve always been strong, but I have struggled with my weight.

“I went to personal trainers and got introduced to powerlifting. I enjoy it and feel that this has helped me to do well at it.

“I competed in the 155kg squat, 75kg bench and 105kg deadlift and won silver in each lift and silver overall.”

Karla added: “Thanks to my sponsors, trainers, to my friends, to my family and most importantly to my son!

“He gives me the drive to be the best me and to do my best so he can be proud of me. It’s because of all their support that has helped me succeed in the sport.

“Powerlifting has taken off over the last five to seven years here and over the last two or three years more women have become involved. I would encourage anyone, male or female to get involved.

“For a small country we have quite a lot of members in the NI Powerlifting Federation. Hopefully I can build on this success and go on to compete in the Worlds.”