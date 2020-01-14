Silent tribute at council to Carrickfergus men

Tribute was paid to murdered Carrickfergus man Glenn Quinn at Monday night’s meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Councillors stood to observe a one-minute silence in the Braid council chamber.

BBC presenter Stephen Clements.

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Beth Adger, said she was “deeply shocked” to learn of the murder of Mr Quinn.

She continued: “Such an attack is to be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“On behalf of the council, I wish to extend our thoughts and prayers to Mr Quinn’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The body of Mr Quinn, 47, was discovered in flat in Ashleigh Park in the Woodburn area of Carrickfergus on Saturday, January 4. Police say he was the victim of an attack which resulted in his death and have launched a murder inquiry.

Meanwhile, elected representatives also remembered popular Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Clements at their January meeting.

The Deputy Mayor said: “I also wish to pay tribute to Stephen Clements following the tragic death of this local man.

“He was a shining light in the media industry and a great ambassador for our borough.

“He was born and bred in Carrickfergus and left a very positive impression.”

She said that he would be “badly missed”.

The 47-year-old, married father of two died suddenly on January 7.