Shock over death of teenage girl in Larne

Condolences have been expressed after the tragic death of a teenage girl in Larne.

The 14-year-old girl died after going into the Inver River in Larne last night.

Emergency services were scrambled after the incident, which had been reported around 10pm.

The police helicopter, search crews and ambulance crews were all involved in the emergency operation to try and find her.

This morning a PSNI spokesman said: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a 14-year-old girl at the Inver River area of Larne last night, Tuesday, 26 November.

"A post mortem is due to take place and enquiries are continuing.

"There are no further details at this stage."

East Antrim MLA John Stewart said the news was "heartbreaking".

"Very little will act as comfort to the parents, family and friends of this young girl at this hugely difficult time," Mr Stewart added.

"My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with each of them as they begin to come to terms with this earth shattering tragedy.

"I have no doubt the entire Larne community will also be offering their thoughts and prayers and support to the family in any way they can."

UUP MLA Roy Beggs has described the incident as a "very sad news in Larne".

Many took to social media to express their shock.

"Thoughts and prayers to her family and friends," wrote one Facebook user.

"So sad to hear this news, it's so heartbreaking," another added.