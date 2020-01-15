Service remembers 'gentle giant' Glenn

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Carrickfergus man Glenn Quinn was held this afternoon at Joymount Presbyterian Church.

The body of Mr Quinn, 47, was discovered in a flat at Ashleigh Park in the Woodburn area of the town on Saturday, January 4.

Police say he was the victim of an attack that resulted in his death and have launched a murder investigation.

A vigil in his memory was held at Castle Green, Carrickfergus on Saturday evening.

This afternoon's service was taken by Rev Laszlo Orban, assistant minister of Joymount Presbyterian.

"Glenn was born on the June 19, 1972 in Larne. He attended to Carrickfergus Model Primary School and after finishing his school years at Downshire Secondary School, he was offered a part time job at the Royal Oak in Carrickfergus, where later on he became a full time barman," Rev Orban said.

"Being a barman you get to know many people, you make lots of friends and as I was told, he was so good at his job that as he saw someone coming in, he was able to get their favourite drink ready, as he knew what they would be ordering.

"He also worked for 15 years at the Co-Op distribution centre until his health did not allow him to work full time."

The Carrick man was also a "great singer", a talent he only shared with a few people, Rev Orban added.

"Looking at some of his family photographs you could see the joy, the love and the gentleness in his eyes on every picture. He met Leena – and I’ll tell you in a moment why Valerie is called Leena - in 2006 and they got married four years later.

"They travelled together to many places and one particular travelling story tells us of Glenn’s big heart, when spending a winter holiday in Finland he gave Santa a present that Santa loved very much! I’m not sure many of us would give Santa a present, as we’d expect the very opposite.

"I love the names the family referred to Glenn by – ‘big Glenn’ and ‘Gentle Giant’. Glenn loved Valerie’s grandson Thomas as his own. So to express this love he named him 'Tombo'. Valerie was called 'Leena' by Glenn as when she was looking after two little boys they couldn’t pronounce her name - they called her ‘Balleleena’ – so Glenn shortened this into 'Leena'. Nicknames mean the person is very close to your heart."

The congregation also heard a message to Glenn's family from the minister of Joymount Presbyterian Church, Rev Richard Graham, who was unable to attend the service due to illness.

"I regret not being able to conduct Glenn’s funeral. I always enjoyed our, little chats together - often in Shaftesbury Park, when out for a walk. He never passed me by, but would always stop and have a chat as was his way," Rev Graham said.

"Along with everyone in church today, I find it difficult to find the words to express the devastation you must have in your hearts. Words seem completely inadequate. I know nothing that I can say will take away the loss you have suffered. Nothing can explain away a tragedy like this. As church family, we condemn the brutality of Glenn’s death and call upon those within the community with any knowledge, or information, to come forward to the PSNI."

A private service of committal was due to take place afterwards at Roselawn Cemetery.