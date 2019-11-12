Seaview pupils clean up at Glenarm Marina

Two local schoolboys have taken action after large amounts of rubbish washed ashore at Glenarm Marina last week.

Seaview Primary School pupils Jack and Hayden Rhodes carried out a litter pick at the shoreline on Sunday, November 10, collecting dozens of milk cartons along with other items of rubbish.

The issue is understood to be a recurring problem along the east Antrim coastline, with milk cartons having washed ashore in large numbers at Ballygally in recent weeks.

Steve Rhodes, father of Jack and Hayden said the boys bagged rubbish including 72 milk bottles, a rubber glove, plastic pipe, three 'bags for life', burger cartons and a tube of face cream. "Jack wanted to clear up what he could as he is an Eco Warrior at Seaview," added Steve, who suggested the rubbish may have been dumped by vessels at sea. "It's sadly another version of fly tipping that’s very difficult to trace."

Responding, a spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Council is aware of a series of similar complaints along the Coast Road between Larne and Carnlough, and responds to each report received, retrieving and removing items as quickly as possible.

“Investigations are proceeding and proactive monitoring is taking place but prompt notification to council by members of the public who witness any suspicious activity or discover dumped cartons would be greatly appreciated.

“Council would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those residents who have made reports and assisted with clean ups.”