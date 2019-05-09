Sailing clubs extend ‘Get Wet’ invitation

Sailing taster sessions will be held in Carrickfergus and Whitehead this Saturday (May 11) in a campaign to get more people into water sports.

Carrickfergus Sailing Club is offering people the chance to try dinghy or yacht sailing, while County Antrim Yacht Club is providing an opportunity to have a go at both sailing and kayaking.

These free events, suitable for adults and children, are part of the ‘Get Wet’ initiative, which is funded by Sport Northern Ireland with support from a range of water-based national governing bodies and clubs. They are also part of the Royal Yachting Association’s ‘Push The Boat Out – Try Sailing’ national event.

Mike McClure, Active Outdoors development officer SportNI, said: “Get Wet NI is a wonderful way for people to experience the great natural water resources we have here in Northern Ireland and hopefully by taking part in this campaign it will help develop favourite pastimes that participants will take part in for many years to come.”

Visit www.GetWetNI.com to see a full list of taster events that are being offered as part of the campaign.