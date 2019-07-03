Rugby club to host ‘hair removal’

A fundraiser will take place at Larne Rugby Club on Saturday evening (July 6) in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and the club’s disability fund.

The event is being organised by Cheryl Marshall who said: “There are few families who have not been touched in some way by cancer.”

Cheryl will be having her head shaved and two volunteers will be having their chests waxed.

Cheryl’s daughter Megan will be having her hair cut to donate to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes wigs for sick children.

This is the second time that Megan has donated to the charity. There will also be a disco.

Larne Rugby Club is currently looking at ways to help improve accessibility so that it can become more inclusive for people who have disabilities/ reduced mobility.

Proceedings will commence at 8.00 pm. The cost of admission is £3.