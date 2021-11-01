A lifelong railway enthusiast, Peter Scott was a founder member of the Society in 1964.

The nomination for the Ulster Architectural Heritage award follows his lead role in the restoration of GNR(I) Q Class No. 131, which was busy hauling the Wizards’ Express over Halloween weekend.

A total of 80 entries across six categories were received for this year’s awards and Peter has made it through to the shortlist of 18.

Peter Scott (left) meeting TV presenter Michael Portillo during his visit to Whitehead Railway Museum last month. Photo by John McKegney

John McKegney, RPSI chairman said: “We’re delighted that Peter has been shortlisted; this is a tremendous achievement. It is so well deserved, given the dedication Peter has shown to the Society over so many years. Let’s hope Peter can go all the way and win this competition.”

Over the course of the next two weeks, UAH will be featuring the shortlisted entrants daily on its social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram, @AngelAwardsNI on Twitter and @ulster_ahs on Instagram.

The winners of the competition will be announced at a ceremony in Belfast City Hall on the evening of November 23.

The UAH public vote will close at midnight on Sunday November 14.

Peter Scott, RPSI. Photo C Friel