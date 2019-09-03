Royal Black Last Saturday parades in Ballymoney, Ballygowan, Dungannon, Holywood, Garvagh and Seskinore

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson joined around 3,000 members on parade in Ballymoney where the Co Antrim demonstration was being hosted
Around 17,000 Sir Knights and more than 70 bands converged on six venues at the weekend for the Royal Black Institution’s annual ‘Last Saturday’ demonstrations.
Large crowds of family, friends and spectators were in attendance at the parades in Ballmoney, Ballygowan, Dungannon, Holywood, Garvagh and Seskinore
