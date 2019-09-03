Royal Black Last Saturday parades in Ballymoney, Ballygowan, Dungannon, Holywood, Garvagh and Seskinore

Around 17,000 Sir Knights and more than 70 bands converged on six venues at the weekend for the Royal Black Institution’s annual ‘Last Saturday’ demonstrations.

Large crowds of family, friends and spectators were in attendance at the parades in Ballmoney, Ballygowan, Dungannon, Holywood, Garvagh and Seskinore