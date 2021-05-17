Rodgers and Evans praised after Leicester’s FA Cup win

The Foxes, who clinched their first FA Cup thanks to a second half strike from Youri Tielemans, had Carnlough’s Brendan Rodgers at the helm and Jonny Evans in the starting 11.

Evans, who grew up in Newtownabbey, was forced off with injury in the first half with the score level at 0-0.

Following Leicester’s victory, both men have been praised for helping the East Midlands side reach the final and win the prestigious silverware.

Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Leicester City celebrates with his Emirates FA Cup winners medal following The Emirates FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Leicester City. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images)

Commenting on social media, a spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Congratulations to Leicester City Football Club - led by our very own Brendan Rodgers! The Emirates FA Cup winners! ⚽️⚽️⚽️

“A proud day too for Greenisland FC, where Jonny Evans starred as a youngster.”

Congratulating Evans, who has had spells at Manchester United, Royal Antwerp, Sunderland and West Brom, a spokesperson for Greenisland FC said: “Congratulations to former player, Jonny Evans on not only winning the FA Cup with Leicester City Football Club, but also completing a clean sweep of domestic medal. An incredible achievement.”

The Irish Football Association also paid tribute to the defender on Twitter. A spokesperson for the IFA said:” Congrats to Jonny Evans and Leicester City FC who have won the FA Cup!”

