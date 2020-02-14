Robbie Burns celebrated in east Antrim

Cairncastle Ulster-Scots celebrated the life of Scottish poet Rabbie Burns with a Burns Night Soirée in the Halfway House Hotel.

The event on January 29 featured international bands playing a mixture of Irish, Scottish and Country music as well as Highland dancers.

Bright Lights School of Irish Dancing at the Cairncastle Ulster Scots Burns night celebrations.

The Bright Light School Ulster Scots Dancers presented a display of traditional and modern highland dances, which included some of their recent dance routines.

Local folk band The Grouse Beaters provided a musical session of mainly a Scottish theme, including one or two Rabbie Burns songs.

The MC invited the audience to welcome in the Haggis, commencing with The Selkirk Grace, which is the original Burns grace.

The audience stood and applauded as the Haggis was brought in on a silver platter accompanied by piper Ian Burrows, playing a suitable and rousing tune on the bagpipes.

Ann and David Grayson at the Cairncastle Ulster Scots Burns night celebrations.

When the Haggis was on the table, the poem ‘Address to a Haggis’ was recited.

The Haggis was then toasted with a glass of whisky, brought back to the kitchen, accompanied by the piper playing and the audience clapping.

It was served to the audience along with tea, shortbread and flaked meal biscuits.

The final music session was provided by Willie Drennan and his Ulster-Scots Band.

David and Sandra Brownlee at the Cairncastle Ulster Scots Burns night celebrations.

Meanwhile, Cairncastle Ulster-Scots are holding a Soiree in the Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally on February 26 at 8pm.

Artists appearing are Second Chance Group, The Grouse Beaters and many more.

There will be plenty of entertainment to suit all tastes and everyone is welcome including anyone who plays a musical instrument or sings.

Admission £5 includes tea and biscuits.

Sylvia, Rachel and Gregory Lutton at the Cairncastle Ulster Scots Burns night celebrations.

For more information, phone 07889659165 or email cairncastle.ulsterscots@gmail.com

Keith and Susanna Hassard at the Cairncastle Ulster Scots Burns night celebrations