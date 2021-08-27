Residents urged to contact GP for vaccine guidance after ‘anti-vax’ protest in Larne

Larne Lough Alliance representative, Councillor Danny Donnelly, said he had received a photograph of the of the event, apparently attended by “Covid deniers and anti-vax protesters”.

Speaking to the Larne Times, Cllr Donnelly said: “They were in the Broadway area yesterday afternoon.

“It’s very concerning that someone would take it upon themselves to encourage people in town to ignore important public health advice in the middle of a pandemic that is killing people every day across Northern Ireland.

Broadway. (Pic Google).

“I don’t know where these people have got their information from, but they are misinformed and misguided. The evidence clearly shows that the vaccine rollout is protecting people and saving lives.

“The advice from medical experts is to take the vaccine when you are offered it.

“If people have concerns about taking the vaccine I would encourage them to talk to their GP and to ignore anti-vax sites on the internet and self-appointed experts protesting against vaccines on the street.”

The Times contacted the PSNI about the issue, but a spokesperson said they had received no reports about an anti-vax protest in the town.

----

Click here to read NHS dental treatment availability in Larne causing concerns

--

A message from the Editor: