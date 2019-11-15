Residents raise funds for BBC Children in Need

Members of the public have been conducting fundraising efforts this week in aid of the BBC Children in Need 2019 campaign.

Asda Larne colleagues are raising funds as part of the retailer’s 19th annual fundraising drive.

Larne’s Community Champion, Catherine McCallion hosted a special afternoon of activities in store - with Pudsey even making a surprise appearance.

The theme of the activities centred around BBC Children in Need and Asda’s campaign – ‘the Power of Play’, which champions the importance of play in child development and aims to inspire simple new ideas for play– with a little imagination.

Catherine McCallion, Asda Larne Community Champion, said: “I was delighted to don my Pudsey ears and host a special event.

“We had a brilliant time – the tombola is always a big hit. It’s amazing to be able to contribute to the overall fund and help local children.”

As part of the campaign, Asda customers will be able to pick up free play passes in-store which children will be able to ‘trade in’ with a grown-up for 30 minutes of play.

Each of the play passes offers a different play activity and will help children to learn a variety of life skills, such as teamwork, patience and resilience, that will aid their development.

Meanwhile, a teacher at Glengormley High School raised over £200 for the worthy cause during a ‘croc challenge’ this week.

A spokesperson of the Ballyclare Road school said: “Big congratulations to Mrs McReynolds who completed her Croc Challenge this week and has raised over £200 for Children in Need - huge thanks to all our pupils who sponsored her. Well done guys!!”