Remembrance services and parades timetabled across Mid and East Antrim Borough

Remembrance services are being held in Carrickfergus and Larne, with poignant ceremonies to take place in Whitehead, Glynn, and Ballycarry.

Poppy wreaths will be laid on behalf of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council at each of the locations.

Details of the local parades and services on Sunday, November 14 are as follows:

Wreaths will be laid during Remembrance Sunday services across the borough.

Carrickfergus - a service will be held at the town’s war memorial at 11am, with Alderman Billy Ashe laying a wreath.

Larne - a parade will leave the Royal British Legion premises on Point Street at 10.40am, with a service to be held at the war memorial at 11am where Councillor Gregg McKeen will lay a wreath.

The parade will return to the Royal British Legion premises following the Act of Remembrance, with the salute to be taken on Main Street.

Glynn - a service will be held at the War Memorial at 3pm.

Wg Cdr Noel Williams, RAFA Carrickfergus Branch chairman and Joe Corr with the Veterans Charity poppy wreath at Carrickfergus Castle.

Whitehead - there will be a parade from Whitehead town centre to the war memorial, where a service will be held at 11am. Cllr Robert Logan will lay a wreath.

Meanwhile, Ballycarry’s commemoration will be held on Friday, November 12, with a service at the war memorial at 7pm. There will be tea and coffee afterwards in the community centre and a small war display will be available to view.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey said: “It is my honour to take part in Remembrance services for those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. I would like to encourage everyone to attend the Remembrance services being held across our borough, and pay tribute to the fallen.

“This is an emotional time for many and our thoughts are with them. The sacrifices made for us all must never be forgotten.”

The Mayor added: “I encourage everyone to show their support to the Royal British Legion by backing the annual Poppy Appeal. Money raised is used to provide financial, emotional and social support to those who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces, and their families.

“I thank all those who volunteer their time to the fundraising campaign locally across our borough.”

Meanwhile, RAFA Carrickfergus branch has supported the Veterans Charity’s Routes of Remembrance tribute at Carrickfergus Castle.

Wg Cdr Noel Williams, branch chairman, explained: “Inspired by Poppies to Paddington 2020, as part of Routes of Remembrance, a poppy wreath toured the whole of the UK and it visited Northern Ireland in October for 10 days before progressing onwards on its UK journey, ultimately being laid at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Remembrance Sunday.”

--

Click here to read: ‘Beautiful poppy cascade’ illuminated at Larne Army Cadets building

--

A message from the Editor: