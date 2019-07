Police in Larne say they are growing “increasingly concerned” regarding the whereabouts of 17-year-old Kelsey Donnelly.

Kelsey was last seen in Larne shortly after 10.00 pm on Sunday evening.

PSNI Larne said that the teenager has links to the Ballymena and Newtownabbey areas.

Sergeant Allen, PSNI Larne, has asked for any information, “however small”, with regards to the whereabouts of Kelsey to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1945 28/07/2019.