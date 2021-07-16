Proud day for Carrickfergus family after three generations parade on the Twelfth

David Hildtich MLA with grandson, Jack and son, Michael, on the Twelfth morning.

East Antrim DUP MLA David Hilditch was joined by his son, Michael and grandson, Jack, for the localised demonstration in the town centre on Monday.

Jack is the son of the late Stuart Hilditch, who was a popular part-time firefighter and footballer, who played for Carrick Rangers, Barn Utd, Islandmagee and Wellington Rec.

David said it was a “proud occasion” for the family as they joined colleagues from Woodburn Ebenezer LOL 787 for the return of the Twelfth celebrations after last year’s event was cancelled in response to the Covid pandemic.

--

Click here to read: Carrickfergus Grammar School’s Blister Sisters raise double their charity target

--