Post-mortem findings revealed after tragic death of 14-year-old girl in NI river

A post-mortem has taken place following the sudden death of a 14-year-old girl at the Inver River area of Larne last night (Tuesday 26th November).

Police have now revealed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Flowers left at the scene in Larne

Emergency services were tasked to the Inver River in Larne around 9pm on Tuesday after the teenager entered the water.

Earlier the PSNI said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the girl's death.

Online friends and others sent messages of sympathy to her grieving family.

One said: "Heartbreaking,poor child.Prays go out to the family xx" and another added: "Devastating for any family to hear of such tragedy 😢my heart and thoughts are with the family ❤️".

