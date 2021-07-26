Pop-up play sessions in Carrickfergus and Larne this summer

East Antrim venues include Broadway in Larne and North Street in Carrickfergus

Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “As part of the town centre action plan to drive footfall and to repurpose our town centres, six free pop-up play sessions have been organised to take place across the borough.

“We want to encourage children’s play this summer given that many have been unable to have fun in the ways they normally would as a result of Covid-19.

Pictured with the children is Denise McVeigh, Play Development Officer MEABC; Laura Mc Allister, Playboard NI; Aiveen Kavanagh, Playboard NI; Mayor Cllr William McCaughey, and Tracey Campbell, MEABC.

“Play is fundamental to a healthy, happy childhood and we as a Council are committed to developing quality play opportunities that improve children and young people’s lives.”

Playboard is the lead organisation for the development and promotion of children and young people’s play in Northern Ireland.

Each session will be guided by Playboard NI specialists and MEABC's Play Development Officer.

The sessions will be taking place in the following locations from 11am to 12.30pm:

- Broadway, Larne on Tuesday, August 10;

- Wellington Court, Ballymena on Tuesday, July 27 and Tuesday, August 17;

- The top of North Street opposite DeCourcy entrance, Carrickfergus on Tuesday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 24.

Numbers will be limited in line with current government guidelines to ensure the safety of all participants.

As this is an outdoor event, participants are asked to check weather in advance and wear suitable footwear and clothing.

Parents or guardians will be responsible for the supervision of their children and ensuring appropriate sanitisation procedures are followed.

As well as the Town Centre Tuesday play programme, play activities will be running in parks and open spaces each Wednesday throughout July and August, as a continuation of the #summerofplay programme.

Activities include storytelling, magic show, natural play day, all ability play day and scavenger hunt.

Visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/loveparks for more information on each activity and to book your place.