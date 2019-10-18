Police urge fans to park considerately at Larne v Glentoran tie

Supporters of Larne and Glentoran have been urged to park with consideration when the two teams meet at Inver Park tonight.

Larne host the east Belfast side in the Danske Bank Premiership at 7.45pm.

Issuing parking advice, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A big crowd is expected - both home and visiting fans, so parking needs to be sensible.

“There are a number of car parks a short walk away. Please be considerate of the neighbours in Inver. Don’t obstruct any road or footpath and don’t park within 15m of a junction.

“There will be police on duty around the ground, follow their directions and you should be fine.”

Ahead of the clash, a spokesperson for Glentoran said: “There is no parking in and around the stadium and all away fans are advised to use the nearby public car parks which are all within a five minute walk to Inver Park Stadium (Riverdale car parks and Narrow Gauge Road car parks).

“All away fans will be seated in the Bleach Green Stand end of the stadium. This stand can only be accessed via Church Road which is at the bottom of Inver Road. There is no parking available on Church Road.

“All away buses will be able to drop off supporters on Church Road. It is hoped to be able to keep parking for these coaches on Church Road for the duration of the game.

“However, with this being a live broadcast game and extra vehicles requiring parking around this end of the stadium, away coaches may be asked to park in the nearby coach/lorry park just a half mile away at Circular Road Roundabout. Coach drivers are asked to liaise with the police who will be on Church Road on the evening.”