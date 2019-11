Police and family are trying to locate missing person, Kerry Turner.

Officers state that the latest information indicates that she may be or have been in the Larne area.

Kerry Turner.

Kerry has not been seen or spoken to for a number of months. She is believed to be living in Northern Ireland, but has previously resided in England and the Republic of Ireland.

Anyone with information is asked to ring 101, quoting incident reference number 1434 of 15/10/19.