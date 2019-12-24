Police issue hospital advice to residents

Police are urging residents to make hospital staff aware if they decide to leave without being assessed or treated.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you are unfortunate to have reason to attend Accident and Emergency Departments at our local hospitals, please advise staff if you decide to leave without being assessed or treated.

“Unfortunately, patients sometimes leave the hospital, unbeknownst to hospital staff, and are subsequently reported as missing persons to police in a bid to ensure these people are safe.

“This ties up both medical and police resources, largely unnecessarily.”