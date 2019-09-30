Plaudits for record-breaking Rea

First citizens from Antrim and Newtownabbey and Mid and East Antrim have praised motorcycle racer, Jonathan Rea, after he clinched his fifth straight World Superbike title at the weekend.

Praising the Ballyclare man, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald John Smyth said: “I am delighted to hear of Dr Jonathan Rea MBE’s recent success at Magny-Cours, securing his fifth straight World Superbike title.

“Earlier this year, council awarded Jonathan with Freeman of the Borough to mark his record-breaking sporting achievements and we are so proud that he has continued to build on his success.

“This is an unprecedented achievement and a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment from Jonathan. I would like to pass on my warmest congratulations to Jonathan and his family on behalf of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.”

The Kawasaki rider attended Larne Grammar School and he has retained ties with his former school and the east Antrim area.

Commenting on his recent success, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Maureen Morrow said: “Congratulations to Jonathan on yet another incredible victory. Jonathan is an inspirational ambassador for our borough, Northern Ireland and his sport. He is a fantastic role model for our young people - a true sporting hero.

“Jonathan has yet again put our area and Northern Ireland as a whole on the map and I am delighted and proud at what he has achieved.”

At the young age of 32, Jonathan is the first rider to win five World Superbikes titles.

The Mayor added: “I feel passionately about encouraging people to become involved in sport and as a council we consistently promote and develop all types of sporting and fitness activities.

“Jonathan’s achievements can inspire future generations in our borough to get involved in sport and strive to become champions themselves.”