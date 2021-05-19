‘Plain food’ is 105-year-old Magheramorne woman’s recipe for long life

May Hawthorne with the Mayor, Councillor Peter Johnston and Mrs Jacqueline Stewart MBE DL.

Mary (May) Hawthorne celebrated the remarkable milestone on May 14 with a visit from Mrs Jacqueline Stewart MBE DL and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Peter Johnston.

Mrs Stewart presented Mrs Hawthorne with cards from Her Majesty The Queen and the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KStJ.

Mrs Stewart also surprised Mrs Hawthorne with a personal card and a spring planter and the first citizen presented her with a card, flowers and a special Northern Ireland centenary medal.

Mrs Hawthorne’s daughter Marie, son Billy and daughter-in-law Muriel were also in attendance.

Asked her secret for long life, Mrs Hawthorne replied “contentment and plain food”!

She also paid tribute to her devoted and loving family whose care and attention have made it possible for her to remain living at home.

She remarked that eventually she would be passing all of her lovely birthday cards and medal to her grandchildren for them to treasure.

Mrs Stewart and Cllr Johnston commented that Mrs Hawthorne is a remarkable lady who was a pleasure and privilege to visit.

