Pastor McConnell receiving ‘palliative care’ at RVH

Pastor James McConnell of Whitewell Metropolitan Tabernacle. Photo: Norman Hobson Photography

Pastor James McConnell is reported to be in his seventh week of palliative care at the Royal Victoria Hospital with “the time of his departure at hand”.

In a message on its website and Facebook page, the church said the pastor’s health condition “deteriorated to the point where he is now only receiving palliative care”.

It states: “As many are aware, Pastor McConnell is now in his 7th week of care in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast

“Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, pastor’s health condition deteriorated to the point where he is now only receiving palliative care.

“Sadly from a human perspective we know that the time of his departure is at hand and we pray that the Lord will allow his servant to depart in peace.”

The message goes on to say: “He has truly run a great race, kept the faith and fought the good fight. We urge you to remember him in your prayers along with his family circle, especially Mrs McConnell and his two daughters, Linda and Julie.”

Almost 400 well-wishers from around the world have posted messages of support for the church and Pastor McConnell’s family.

One said: “So thankful for him & his love for & dedication to The Lord. What a Christian Soldier who truly stands up for Jesus.”

Another has fond memories of hearing Pastor McConnell preaching, and questioned whether he will be the last of his kind.

“I remember driving fifty miles every Sunday, to listen to him. So sad, but this is what he lived his life for, eternity and his Saviour.

“Will there ever be another like him? I pray to God there is,” they said.

