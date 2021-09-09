Paddy Raff and Neil Delamere to headline Larne comedy nights

BBC Blame Game Star Neil Delamere and comedy sensation Paddy Raff will be taking to the stage this month as part of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s vibrant arts programme.

The local authority has teamed up with Larne Football Club to bring two nights of laughs to Larne as part of a new mini festival ‘It’s Good to Be Back!’

The event at Larne’s Inver Park stadium is covered, so can go ahead whatever the weather and runs from Saturday, September 18 to Sunday, September 19.

Cllr William McCaughey and Tim McGarry.

Saturday will see Neil Delamere headlining, support acts Teresa Livingstone of Soft Border Patrol and upcoming star Frazer Robb will get the crowds warmed up.

Sunday sees Paddy Raff take to the stage supported by funny men Micky Bartlett and Paddy McGaughey.

Both gigs will be compered by Give my Head Peace’s very own Da, Tim McGarry and kick-off at 7.30pm with refreshments available from the 1989 Club onsite.

Mayor, Cllr William McCaughey said: “We are so pleased to bring some of the finest comedic talent seen on these shores to Larne. We’re so excited to be working with Larne Football Club to deliver a weekend of much needed humour after what’s been a tough year for most.

“The arts sector has suffered greatly during the pandemic with no live performances in over 18 months. It’s now fantastic to see light at the end of the tunnel and what better way to celebrate than bringing sport and comedy together, using football stadia to welcome audiences back in a safe environment. A huge thanks to Larne Football Club for working with us on this fantastic festival and it will be one filled with laughs, so is certainly not to be missed.”

Gareth Clements, Chairman of Larne Football Club added: “It’s great for the club to be working alongside Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on this fantastic event, for not only the town and borough, but indeed residents across Northern Ireland.

“One of our guiding principles since re-energizing the club four years ago, was to put Inver Park at the heart of the community and make it a hub for all things good.

“This event is a real cultural fit for what we are trying to achieve, and I believe this will be the first of many we deliver.

“Whether it be smiles on people’s faces leaving Inver Park with three points on a Saturday, or with tears streaming down their faces with laughter after a comedy evening. I’ll happily accept both; what’s not to like!”

This event is suitable for anyone aged 18+. Tickets are £25 (plus £1.50 booking fee per ticket) and are available online at https://www.larnefc.com

It is strongly recommended that anyone attending the event should take a Lateral Flow Device test (LFD) no more than 24 hours before they attend and on days two and eight after the event. If you have any signs or symptoms or feel unwell, you should not attend and should follow the advice found at the NI Direct website.

