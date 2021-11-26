Over 2,400 without power in Larne

There are currently over 2,400 customers without electricity in the Larne area due to two separate power cuts.

By Russell Keers
Friday, 26th November 2021, 8:02 pm

A total of 2,382 are without power following an outage at 6.44pm.

A Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) spokesperson said: “The repair team is on its way.”

The estimated restoration time is 10pm on November 26.

Meanwhile, a separate outage which commenced at 6.46pm has left 23 customers without electricity.

The NIEN spokesperson explained: “A repair team has been assigned and will be on its way as soon as possible.”

The estimated restoration time for this fault is 10pm tonight (Friday).

