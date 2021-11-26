Over 2,400 without power in Larne

A total of 2,382 are without power following an outage at 6.44pm.

A Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIEN) spokesperson said: “The repair team is on its way.”

The estimated restoration time is 10pm on November 26.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks.

Meanwhile, a separate outage which commenced at 6.46pm has left 23 customers without electricity.

The NIEN spokesperson explained: “A repair team has been assigned and will be on its way as soon as possible.”

The estimated restoration time for this fault is 10pm tonight (Friday).

