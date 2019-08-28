Old vehicles to make a stop at nursing home

Kind-hearted members of a local classic car group are gearing up for a cavalcade with a difference this weekend.

The Newtownabbey and District Old Vehicle Club have decided to stop off at Broadway in Larne town centre to showcase their cars to residents of a nearby nursing home.

People who reside at Broadways Private Nursing Home will be able to take a trip down memory lane during the visit on Saturday, August 31.

Speaking to the Times, club member Paul Denniss said: “Around 20 old vehicles will be taking part in the run at the weekend.

“We decided it would be nice to bring them to Broadway as part of the event to allow residents at the nursing home to be able to step back in time. We’ll be setting off from Carrickfergus Castle and taking in Whitehead and Ballycarry before arriving in Larne at around 1pm.”

Paul added: “We’re hoping to make this an annual event. There will be vehicles participating from the 1930s through to 1990.

“We’ll have cars including Morris Minors, Austins and Jaguars on display. It will be nice to meet the older residents and help them reminisce about cars they either saw growing up or even drove themselves.

“I’d like to thank the council for their support and Aroma Coffee Shop for their sponsorship.”

Newtownabbey and District Old Vehicle Club was founded in 2017 as a place for club members, both old and new, to come together and share their passion and knowledge for old vehicles.

For more information about the club, check out www.nadovc.org/