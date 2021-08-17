Northern Ireland centenary: Fun for all ages at Larne garden party

There was fun for all ages at the Centenary Garden Party at Sandy Bay.

Almost 3,000 people took in a busy programme of entertainment for all ages at Sandy Bay Playing Fields in Larne, including performances from The Music Yard, Daisie Conway, Magheramorne Silver Band, The Swingtime Starlets, and This Way Up.

There was also an impressive motorcycle trial display by Trialstar and exhibitions by East Antrim Old Vehicle Club, Antrim and Newtownabbey Classic Car Club, Ulster Military Vehicle Club and Austin Owners’ Club.

Pedals and Pedals proved a huge hit with the crowds, with seven models donning Edwardian costumes and bicycles.

This young visitor to the Centenary Garden Party says 'hello' to the Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey.

Also on offer was street theatre, pop-up cinema , birds of prey and Clydesdale horses.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “We had a brilliant day on Saturday and I commend all those who took part in the Centenary Garden Party.

“Throughout 2021, Council is hosting a packed programme of events under the NI 100 umbrella to celebrate 100 years since the formation of Northern Ireland.

“These events, exhibitions and community initiatives are all aimed at showcasing and championing culture, heritage, education, history, and future prosperity throughout the Mid and East Antrim Borough.

The motorcycle trial display was one of the popular features at the Centenary Garden Party.

“Congratulations to our Northern Ireland 100 Working Group, led by Councillor Cheryl Johnston, for all their hard work, vision and commitment to properly mark this historic and celebratory milestone for Northern Ireland.

“All eyes now turn to our Centenary Lumiere at Carrickfergus Castle in October, which promises to be spectacular.”

Saluting the NI Centenary year at the garden party in Larne on Saturday.

Niamh Stewart aged 3, from Larne, in the face painting tent during the Centenary Garden Party at Sandy Bay Playing Fields Larne.

Smiling for a selfie with the Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey are these Edwardian ladies on bicycles.

Taking it easy and enjoying the Centenary Garden Party in Sandy Bay.

Bubble-making fun at the Centenary Garden Party.