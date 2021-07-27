NI Centenary to be celebrated in Cairncastle

Commenting on the event, which is set to run between 2pm and 4pm, a spokesperson for Cairncastle LOL 692 said: “There will be fun for all the family at the event. We’ll have live music from Cecil Knox, a councy castle, burgers and hot dogs, hot and cold drinks, sweets and crisps, glitter tattoos, cakes and tombola.

“There will also be an appearance by Mickey Mouse and a raffle with some exciting prizes.

“Finally, we are really excited to have secured an appearance from the Northern Ireland Centenary Mini. It will be fantastic to have this in Cairncastle Village. Bring your camera, family and friends- you will not want to miss this.”

The Northern Ireland Centenary Mini. Pic supplied by Cairncastle LOL 692.

