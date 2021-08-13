NI 100: Larne’s Sandy Bay gearing up for a fun-filled Centenary Garden Party

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is celebrating the milestone with a jam packed Centenary Garden Party at Sandy Bay Playing Fields from 12noon to 5pm.

To get your toes tapping there will be live music from The Music Yard, Daisie Conway, Swingtime Starlets, Magheramorne Silver Band and This Way Up.

There will also be a daring motorcycle display by Trialstar, ‘have a go’ archery, vintage and classic cars, Pedals and Petals Edwardian Ladies, street theatre shows with Babcock & Bobbins and Grant Goldie, Clydesdale horses, a pop up cinema, historic military vehicles, small fun fair, inflatables and lots of children’s activities.

The event has activities for all ages to enjoy.

Party-goers can also pack a picnic or try out the tasty food wagons at the venue.

The Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting what promises to be a brilliant day in Larne this weekend as part of Council’s NI 100 celebrations.

“Throughout 2021, council is hosting a programme of events under the NI 100 umbrella to celebrate 100 years since the formation of Northern Ireland.

“These events, exhibitions and community initiatives are all aimed at showcasing and championing culture, heritage, education, history, and future prosperity throughout the Mid and East Antrim Borough.

Sandy Bay is the venue for Saturday's garden party. Image by Google

“We look forward to welcoming the public along this Saturday for what promises to be a really enjoyable day for all the family.”

For full details see www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/events

Council points out that dogs are not permitted, except for assistance dogs.

Council also advises: “Do not attend if displaying symptoms of Covid-19 or have been in recent contact with those who are positive or displaying symptoms. If you have recently been tested for Covid-19 and waiting a result please do not attend. The Public Health Agency recommends you take a lateral flow test two days before the Saturday event.”

