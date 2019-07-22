New stress control classes in Larne and Carrickfergus

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has released dates for a new stress control programme in Carrickfergus and Larne.

‘Stress Control’ is a six week, self-help course aimed at people experiencing mild to moderate anxiety or depression, anyone who is experiencing stress, knows someone who is, or just wants to be better equipped to deal with stress.

The classes will be delivered by staff from the Northern Trust’s Psychological Therapies Service. Over 886 people have attended classes to date, learning a range of beneficial new skills to help them manage stress.

Pamela Gray, who attended six classes in Carrickfergus, said: “I was a little bit apprehensive and curious, wondering what the set up would be like and what kind of people would be there. I felt completely safe and I was made to feel extremely welcome by the two facilitators.

“After the first class, I really looked forward to it. I didn’t miss an evening. I found the programme extremely informative, practical and easily incorporated into my daily routine. It really did help me to manage my stress and anxiety.

“All those little tips add up and really do work tremendously. I cut out my caffeine intake completely, I became more active, and I reached out to my community and made friends along the way. I changed my diet and I always take a step back, take the ‘blinkers’ off and assess the situation. I can’t reiterate enough how important I feel this programme has been to me and how it has improved my life.

“I would recommend this course to anybody at all, no matter who you are. Everybody is friendly, don’t be afraid, just do it and invest in yourself.”

The classes, which are free of charge and flexible, are open to anyone living in the Northern Trust area. They are completely confidential with no sharing of personal difficulties in front of others.

Sessions wil be at: Larne Centre Point Building on Tuesdays, 10:30am - 12noon, August 6 – September 10; Oakfield Community Centre, Carrickfergus on Wednesdays, 6:30pm – 8pm, August 7 – September 11.

Those interested in attending should email stress.control@northerntrust.hscni.net or turn up on the night.