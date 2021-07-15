New opening hours introduced for Mid and East Antrim Council’s leisure centres
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Council has announced a change in lesiure centre opening hours.
The new opening hours are as follows:
Larne Leisure Centre, Monday - Friday, 8.00am - 8.00pm; Saturday, 9.00am - 3.00pm and Sunday, 11.00am - 3.00pm.
Carrickfergus Amphitheatre, Monday - Friday, 6.30am – 8.00pm; Saturday, 9.00am - 3.00pm and Sunday, 11.00am - 3.00pm
Council advises that access to the centres is strictly by bookable session only for both members and non-members and that sessions can be booked seven days in advance.
To book your session visit⬇: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/LeisureCentreReopenings
