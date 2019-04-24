New multi use pitch on track to open in Ballycarry

A new £1.27m scheme will see a multi-use sports pitch open in Ballycarry in June, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has confirmed.

The project will see a new floodlit polymeric rubber multi-use games area (MUGA) measuring 30 metres long by 17 metres wide. constructed on the former all-weather kick-about area beside the children’s play area.

Steel fencing will also be erected around the facility.

The rubber surfacing will facilitate a wide variety of sports and other activities including football with nets and line markings being provided.

A basketball practice net is also included immediately outside the MUGA, as well as a seating area for spectators.

Billy Thompson, chairman of Ballycarry and District Community Association, said: “We are delighted the community will soon have access to this state-of-the-art facility that will contribute to increasing the numbers participating in sport and physical activity.

“This new MUGA pitch will act as a hub for the community, encouraging more active lifestyle choices and creating a space for groups and teams to come together and socialise through sport.”

Funding for the village renewal programme is being provided under Priority 6 (LEADER) of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the European Union in 17 villages around Mid and East Antrim.

