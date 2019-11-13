New Cadet detachment at Larne High

A new Combined Cadet Force (CCF) contingent has been established at Larne High School.

Larne High is one of only ten schools in Northern Ireland to have a CCF.

Cadets lay a wreath in memory of Con Edward Spence.

A total of 40 pupils are members of the contingent, with their first parade held in September this year.

Cadets took part in their first official event last week during the Act of Remembrance within the school, honouring those who protect the freedom of the UK, both locally and across the world.

Closer to home, two Cadets from the contingent, Ella Morton and David McAllister, laid a wreath in honour of RUC Constable Edward Spence.

A former pupil, Con Spence was fatally shot during a patrol in Belfast on May 27, 1991.

Principal of Larne High School, Dr Stephen Reid said: “The CCF is an initiative that I feel passionately about; it offers the pupils of my school an opportunity to take part in a wide range of challenging but rewarding activities and it is satisfying to see young people from the school show such a keen interest in the sacrifice of our Armed Forces.”

The pupils who took part in the service were William Graham, Josh Jennings, Costin Oanta, Natasha McHendry, Riley Bell, Ella Morton, David McAllister, Zara McCaughran and Daniel Nicholson.