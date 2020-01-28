Mother-and-son duo to hit the dance floor in aid of TinyLife

A Larne mother-and-son duo are donning their dancing shoes in aid of premature and vulnerable baby charity, TinyLife.

Debbi Britton will be taking part in a fundraising ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ style event in March, with her partner none other than her 18-year-old son Tre.

It’s not the first time the local woman has taken on a fundraising challenge, although on this occasion she will at least get to keep her feet on the ground. “I always do some sort of charity work every year if I can,” said Debbi, a client care coordinator at Vets4Pets Larne. “I’ve done ziplines for breast cancer so this year I decided I would like to learn to dance.

“Tre is still at school in upper sixth at Larne Grammar and because my husband has two left feet, Tre said he would partner me so I wouldn’t be on my own.

“Every penny raised for this stays within Northern Ireland and helps families and babies in need.”

Competitors entered a 10 week training schedule this month, with the main event due to take place on Thursday, March 12, at Le Mon Hotel, Belfast.

“Every little helps and we really appreciate it,” Debbi added. “This is way out of our comfort zone and you will be helping a very special cause.”

To make a donation towards Debbi and Tre’s fundraising efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/deborah-britton8

Meanwhile, tickets for the Strictly event on March 12 are available here.