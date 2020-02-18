Mood Matters session in Larne

Larne Museum and Arts Centre (image by Google).
Mental health charity Aware is running three open Mood Matters courses in the coming weeks.

The two-hour sessions are free to participants and are being held in Larne, Antrim, and Ballymena.

The events are being held at the following venues from 10 am to 12pm:

- All Saints Parish Centre, 9 Cushendall Road, Ballymena, BT42 6HA Monday, February 24;

- Antrim Library, 10 Railway Street, Antrim, BT41 4AE Friday, March 6;

- Larne Museum and Arts Centre, 2 Victoria Road, Larne, BT40 1RN Wednesday, February 26.

If you would like to register a place contact Aware on 028 9035 7820 or follow the link to apply to one of the courses: https://www.aware-ni.org/booking-mood-matters-adults/