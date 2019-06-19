Missing person found ‘safe and well’ after alert in Whitehead

Emergency services were tasked to search for a missing person in Whitehead who was later located and found to be safe and well.

Taking part in the lunchtime operation was Portmuck Coastguard which was called to assist in the search for a “high risk missing person” in the Blackhead Lighthouse area at 12.41 pm.

Also assisting were Larne Coastguard teams, Bangor RNLI, the PSNI helicopter and ground units accompanied by Max the search dog.

A spokesperson for Portmuck Coastguard said: “Thankfully after an extensive search, the missing person was located by police officers safe and well.”