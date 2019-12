Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing person, Robert Ferguson.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Robert is driving his Vauxhall Combo van similar to the one in the picture. Registration EFZ5350.

Police say the van is similar to this one. PSNI image.

“We believe he may be in the Ballyclare area.

“If you see this van, contact us immediately on 999 as we are concerned for his safety. Quote incident number 934 17/12/19.”