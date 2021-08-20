Missing Co Antrim teens found ‘safe and well’

Police had launched an appeal earlier today (Friday) to trace Tommy Scorer (14) and Karlon (Karl) McMullan (14) after they had been reported missing.

Officers believed that they could have been in Crrickfergus, Belfast or Newtownabbey.

Providing an update this afternoon, a PSNI spokesperson said: “In reference to our post earlier, the two missing persons have been located safe and well. Thank you for your assistance.”

