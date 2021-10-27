Medals presented to Larne RNLI volunteers with combined 70 years of service

Pamela McAuley, Esther Dorman and Stephen Craig, who between them have volunteered for a combined 70 years, were presented with their medals ahead of the re-opening of the Larne lifeboat Christmas shop in the Murrayfield arcade.

Recalling why she got involved with the charity, Pamela, who is the chair of Larne RNLI’s fundraising committee, said: “My family have always been keen sailors being involved with a local sailing club. I thought it seemed a good way to give something back to a charity that is always ready and willing to answer every call for help at sea.”

Stephen said: “I got asked to help out with a fashion show that the fundraisers put on in the autumn of 1998 and enjoyed helping out. It wasn’t until 1999 that I officially joined as a volunteer.

From left to right, Esther Dorman, Stephen Craig and Pamela McAuley.

“I have been a lifelong sailor with a particular interest in sea safety and with prior work commitments I would have found it difficult to commit as a crew member, however volunteering with the fundraisers was a suitable alternative.’

Esther, who is the secretary of the fundraising committee and has been volunteering for the RNLI for 30 years, said: “Like Stephen and Pam, my family has been involved with Larne RNLI now for many years with my brother, nephew and niece all being volunteers. I’m happy to be involved with fundraising as I feel I’m supporting a worthwhile cause.”

Larne RNLI’s pop-up Christmas shop is open every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10am until 4pm.

