Mayor pledges support for rescue service

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has chosen the Community Rescue Service (CRS) as her official charity during her term of office.

Mayor Cllr Maureen Morrow said: “I am really pleased and proud to be supporting such an invaluable cause during my term.

“The CRS is a search and rescue organisation operated by local volunteers with the Central District covering Mid and East Antrim.

“These individuals give up their spare time to provide a service to those in difficulty.Their work involves numerous emergency situations and they should be given recognition for their hard work and dedication in providing this service for people of our borough.

“The CRS team are fully committed to the cause providing a professional service to bring loved ones home.They have already responded to a large number of local incidences in the last few years and I would encourage local businesses and the people of Mid and East Antrim to support this charity by fundraising and donating to this very worthy cause.”

Mrs. Morrow, an Ulster Unionist councillor was elected First Citizen following last month’s Local Government election.

Maureen was born and grew up Carnalbanagh and now lives in Glenarm with her husband Alex. She has four grown children and three grandchildren.

In 2011, she was encouraged to run for council by Roy Beggs Senior, former councillor and East Antrim MP

Cllr. Morrow said: “As Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, I am keen to create a sense of unity between Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne.

“Over the years, I have worked closely with many local businesses and voluntary organisations.

“From business support to IT training, from charity fundraising to grant funding applications, I feel I have the ambition and experience to help local businesses and community groups grow and prosper.

Cllr. Morrow said that she will also be continuing to support the work of Larne Food Bank and ‘Larne Jingle’ with the NI Children Hospice.

Her first mayoral engagement was celebrating the 170th anniversary of Ballymena Primary School.

She has already hosted an array of visitors in the various Mayor’s Parlours, in particular, a special reception for 92 year old George Arthur Horner, D-Day Veteran and long-standing member of RBL Carrickfergus.

“I have been honoured to support some fantastic local groups and organisations, getting to know them better r and the vital work that they do.

“A highlight for me has been the privilege to enjoy the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang experience with my grandchildren as part of the Larne Carnival Parade.”